ReFood to sponsor The Yorkshire Post Business Awards

ReFood, the UK’s leading food waste recycler, will sponsor the hospitality category at this year’s Yorkshire Post Business Awards. Taking place on Wednesday 12 November at the New Dock Hall in Leeds, the event celebrates exceptional businesses and their vital contributions to the regional economy.

The hospitality category aims to shine a spotlight on the establishments and individuals that are excelling in their field. Alongside those setting the standards in quality, service and customer experience, this includes the restaurants, hotels, cafés, pubs and bars putting sustainability at the heart of their operations.

As the UK’s leading food waste recycler, ReFood collects food waste and turns it into renewable energy and sustainable biofertiliser via the anaerobic digestion (AD) process. While headquartered in Doncaster, the business operates nationwide, thanks to a network of state-of-the-art food waste recycling facilities.

With new legislation now in force across the UK banning the landfilling of food waste, ReFood’s sponsorship of the award underpins its commitment to helping hospitality firms to embrace efficient, compliant, best practice waste management strategies.

Laura Moffatt, head of supply chain at ReFood, commented: “While the letter of the law is clear, we speak to numerous companies every week who are still falling foul of Simpler Recycling legislation – many of whom are totally unaware that they’re doing so. A lack of awareness about specific business requirements is leaving hospitality firms liable to fines and other penalties.

“Sponsoring the hospitality category at this year’s Yorkshire Post Business Awards not only demonstrates our support of the region’s most exceptional establishments, but also provides an important platform to raise awareness of how the industry needs to adapt to new legislation.

“We’ll be at the ceremony in November to present the award, as well as to talk to attendees about the importance of partnering with a proven food waste recycling firm that has the experience and capabilities to guarantee your compliance.”

Nominations for this year’s Yorkshire Post Business Awards are now open. To submit your entry or book your tickets, visit www.nationalworldevents.com/ypba-2025. To find out more about ReFood, or the requirements outlined within Simpler Recycling legislation, visit www.refood.co.uk.