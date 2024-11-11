A sports bar and kitchen near Leeds Station has closed its doors after four years.

Rebound Social, on Wellington Street, took over the site of the former D.O.C bar in 2020.

Adopting a street art style with exposed pipe work inside, the venue served up Italian pizzas, paninis and beer, as well as a range of enticing cocktails.

There was also a pool table and a darts board inside the pet-friendly watering hole.

But in an update on the venue’s Instagram, bosses said: “Rebound Social is now closed. Thank you to all our wonderful customers, especially our regulars!”

A ‘to let’ sign has appeared on the side of the building. | National World

A notice recently appeared in the window of the bar saying that the eatery was “closed for refurbishments”.

However, it has since been made clear that the bar and kitchen has permanently closed as announced on Instagram.

A ‘to let’ sign has also been erected on the side of the building, that stands close to chippy Fish Out and Japanese cafe Shokupan.