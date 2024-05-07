Reborn: recognising efforts to sustainable manufacturing
The future is now - Sustainable, future-proof products honoured
Birstall, United Kingdom 06.05.2024 – a record of 1500 participants from 60 countries applied for the Awards, demonstrating the growing importance of sustainable products and materials in shaping a more sustainable future. Every year, the Green Product Award recognizes products and concepts that stand out in terms of design, innovation, and sustainability. The winners in 12 categories have now been selected from 250 nominated products and concepts.
Reborn Composite Foam Mattress won the Green Product Award 2024 in the Interior & Lifestyle category during the award ceremony on April 30th at the Nordic Embassies in Berlin. Embassy envoys and jurors such as Katarzyna Dulko-Gaszyna (IKEA Germany), Uwe Melichar (epda), Prof. Claus-Christian Eckhardt (Lund University), Katja Keienburg (baby&junior) presented the awards to winners from Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom.
"The jury acknowledges the combination of high-quality design and function with environmental aspects – namely how post-consumer waste could be put back into massive foam usage. And it is worth appreciating because all over the world this category of products needs scalable circular solutions." Official Jury Statement
Reborn Products, the trailblazing sustainable manufacturer, offers a diverse range of products all manufactured from reclaimed/recycled materials deemed as waste. From a range of commercial and domestic mattresses, pocket sprung, open sprung or foam, to pillows, mattress toppers, divan bases, headboards, wooden planters, outdoor seating, caravan/camper mattresses and seating, pet beds, even peat-free compost and more.