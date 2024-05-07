Reborn: recognising efforts to sustainable manufacturing

Recognising and celebrating our commitment to sustainability and excellence in recycling, with triumphs at every turn, yielding accolades aplenty! Revel in our multi-award-winning spree, each honour testament to our trailblazing approach, groundbreaking business model, and resultant circular economy. Global Good, a recognised award of champions, we clinched victory outright in ‘Circular Economy’, secured finalist in 2023 ‘Game Changing Innovation Of The Year’ and bronze in 2022 ‘Circular Economy’, then in 2023 we won the Made In Yorkshire award. But the accolades don’t stop there! The cherry on top is our latest victory, the prestigious Green Product Award in their ‘Interior and Lifestyle’ category for our innovative products, solidifying our status as ‘pioneers of sustainability’. Join us in celebrating these milestones and let’s continue to redefine industry standards together!
By Paul HolmesContributor
Published 7th May 2024, 12:48 BST
Updated 7th May 2024, 12:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The future is now - Sustainable, future-proof products honoured

Birstall, United Kingdom 06.05.2024 – a record of 1500 participants from 60 countries applied for the Awards, demonstrating the growing importance of sustainable products and materials in shaping a more sustainable future. Every year, the Green Product Award recognizes products and concepts that stand out in terms of design, innovation, and sustainability. The winners in 12 categories have now been selected from 250 nominated products and concepts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reborn Composite Foam Mattress won the Green Product Award 2024 in the Interior & Lifestyle category during the award ceremony on April 30th at the Nordic Embassies in Berlin. Embassy envoys and jurors such as Katarzyna Dulko-Gaszyna (IKEA Germany), Uwe Melichar (epda), Prof. Claus-Christian Eckhardt (Lund University), Katja Keienburg (baby&junior) presented the awards to winners from Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom.

Owner Paul Beckett Proudly Accepting The AwardOwner Paul Beckett Proudly Accepting The Award
Owner Paul Beckett Proudly Accepting The Award

"The jury acknowledges the combination of high-quality design and function with environmental aspects – namely how post-consumer waste could be put back into massive foam usage. And it is worth appreciating because all over the world this category of products needs scalable circular solutions." Official Jury Statement

Reborn Products, the trailblazing sustainable manufacturer, offers a diverse range of products all manufactured from reclaimed/recycled materials deemed as waste. From a range of commercial and domestic mattresses, pocket sprung, open sprung or foam, to pillows, mattress toppers, divan bases, headboards, wooden planters, outdoor seating, caravan/camper mattresses and seating, pet beds, even peat-free compost and more.