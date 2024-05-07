Reborn: recognising efforts to sustainable manufacturing

Recognising and celebrating our commitment to sustainability and excellence in recycling, with triumphs at every turn, yielding accolades aplenty! Revel in our multi-award-winning spree, each honour testament to our trailblazing approach, groundbreaking business model, and resultant circular economy. Global Good, a recognised award of champions, we clinched victory outright in ‘Circular Economy’, secured finalist in 2023 ‘Game Changing Innovation Of The Year’ and bronze in 2022 ‘Circular Economy’, then in 2023 we won the Made In Yorkshire award. But the accolades don’t stop there! The cherry on top is our latest victory, the prestigious Green Product Award in their ‘Interior and Lifestyle’ category for our innovative products, solidifying our status as ‘pioneers of sustainability’. Join us in celebrating these milestones and let’s continue to redefine industry standards together!