Ready Steady Store celebrates 17-year milestone for its Leeds Kirkstall Road store

Originally launched in August 2007, the Ready Steady Store Leeds Kirkstall Road site is situated next to Waterside Court and provides a range of storage options - including personal, student, furniture, stock, and tools and equipment storage – for local residents and businesses alike.

The Leeds Kirkstall Road store is also in close proximity to top universities, such as Leeds Metropolitan University and the University of Leeds and has been frequently used by students in the surrounding communities.

One of three store locations in Leeds, the Leeds Kirkstall Road store provides units of up to 320 sq ft together with a selection of drive-up external storage units, which are popular for both personal and business use.

This latest milestone comes as Ready Steady Store expands its market presence, with 23 stores situated across the UK.

"We are so pleased to celebrate this latest milestone of a successful 17 years at our store," said Mehran Charania, Director of Ready Steady Store. "Working with the local Leeds community, from homeowners and students to tradesmen and businesses – has been a pleasure. We look forward to continuing to offer quality self storage options to our customers."

With 24-hour access available, the facility ensures flexibility for all customers boasting extensive security measures such as 24/7 CCTV monitoring, hand scanner access, and individual lock and key systems for each unit.

Since opening its doors in 2006, Ready Steady Store has expanded its services significantly, offering cost-effective storage units located in the Midlands, and South, North and East of England.

Ready Steady Store is continuing to expand its services and operations, making it one of the fastest growing self storage providers across the UK.

For more information about Ready Steady Store's Leeds Kirkstall Road location, please visit: https://www.readysteadystore.com/self-storage/leeds-kirkstall-road/