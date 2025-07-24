Leading Yorkshire-based law firm Ramsdens Solicitors has opened recruitment for graduate entry solicitor apprenticeship applications.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Targeted specifically at applicants who, as well as meeting the academic entry requirements, must have relevant experience in either Real Estate (Commercial Property) or Court of Protection – Health and Welfare. These are two growth areas for the firm and Ramsdens are looking to expand by investing in the future of these teams with the recruitment of additional apprentices.

The programme runs over two years and eight months and leads to qualification as a Solicitor and a Diploma in Legal Practice. The firm will be accepting applications until August 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme offers on-the-job development and allows those who want to progress in law to do so through work-based study, as opposed to the traditional route of a master's degree.

Ramsdens Solicitors' graduate entry solicitor apprenticeship application now open

Earlier this year, Ramsdens welcomed its first-ever Solicitor from the Graduate Entry Solicitor Apprenticeship Scheme, Megan Smith.

Megan was a legal assistant in Child Law prior to her apprenticeship. During the scheme, she completed her seats in Child Law, Private Wealth & Succession, and the Intestacy team, before securing the full-time position.

Megan said: “I would highly recommend the Ramsdens graduate solicitor apprenticeship programme. Getting to learn whilst being an active member of the team has been incredibly valuable and has allowed me to develop beyond what I thought was possible so early on in my career.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramsden's partner and training principal, Natalie Lang, said: “We are always looking for talented and diverse young people to join our team, so alternative routes to success are really important to us. The graduate scheme is a great way to attract the very best candidates we can who can develop a long and successful career here at Ramsdens.”

Annalise Hodgson, a current trainee Apprentice Solicitor, said: “I initially chose to apply to Ramsdens because of their reputation for having a friendly and inclusive culture. Taking the apprenticeship route has been brilliant for me because I can really get hands on with the work at the same time as studying. The team here is so knowledgeable and I’ve learned so much by being here.”

The minimum entry requirement is three A-Levels BBB+, together with a 2:1 honours degree in law or a 2:1 honours degree in a non-law subject with a pass on a GDL or PGDL. In addition to meeting the academic entry requirements, applicants must have relevant experience in either Real Estate (Commercial Property) or Court of Protection – Health and Welfare to be considered.