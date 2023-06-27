A betting shop could open on the site of a former bank, which has stood empty on a town’s high street for nearly three years.

Boyle Sports are plotting to move into Morley’s old Yorkshire Bank unit, on Queen Street.

The bank itself closed in September 2020.

Queen Street in Morley, Leeds, where a new betting shop could open.

Now the Irish-based bookmakers, which were founded in 1989, has applied for planning permission to move into the empty space.

They claim that the venture would help footfall in the town centre and offer a boost to the local economy.

A planning statement attached to the application said: “This proposal would redevelop a long-term vacant unit, where there has been no interestfor traditional retail use, whilst contributing to the economic growth of Morley town centre.

“The application will upgrade the local business environment, improve local services, and contribute to the vitality and viability of the town centre.

It added: “We consider that the economic benefits relating to the proposed development are a key consideration in the determination of the application, and this proposal should therefore be viewed favourably.”

The statement said that a nearby William Hill shop, on Windsor Court, shut permanently earlier this month.

The applicants claimed this meant their proposal “would not lead to an increase in the number of betting offices in the centre,” once this closure was taken into account.

Boyle Sports would spend around £300,000 renovating the premises and would pay Leeds City Council around £9,500 a year in business rates, the application said.

