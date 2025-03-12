Quality Bearings Online awarded Independent Seal Of Excellence

For the fourth consecutive year, Leeds-based bearing distributor, Quality Bearings Online, has won the Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award, an independent seal of excellence which recognises businesses that consistently deliver a world-class customer experience.

Quality Bearings Online has established itself as a leading distributor of premium bearings, technologically advanced lubricants, and engineering spares. With over 1,000,000 products in stock from globally renowned brands, Quality Bearings Online remains committed to providing high quality products and services to customers worldwide.

Denny Maude, CEO at Quality Bearings Online, commented: “We’re thrilled to have achieved this award for the fourth year running. Customers are at the heart of everything we do, and the feedback helps us improve every day. Maintaining a 4.8 out of 5 rating on Feefo is a testament to our team’s dedication and the trust our customers place in us.”

Feefo has presented Platinum Trusted Service Awards to businesses that have achieved Gold standard for three consecutive years. To receive a Gold Trusted Service Award, businesses must have collected at least 50 reviews with a Feefo service rating of between 4.5 and 5 between January 1 and December 31, 2024.

Quality Bearings Online serves to over 110 countries worldwide and a wide variety of industries including, manufacturing, industrial supplies, aerospace and defence, and precision engineering. A trusted customer from USA said: “[Quality Bearings Online provide] lightning quick service. The promptest service, a consumer, or technician could ever wish to receive – very impressed. It’s super easy to find the product on their website, lightning quick order, shipping and delivery. It’s the easiest transaction I’ve been through in years.”

With a team of 23 professionals, QBOL prides itself on delivering exceptional service. They have a dedicated sales team to help with all enquiries, product specialists with over 75 years of combined industrial experience to provide expert guidance, and a highly efficient warehouse team to ensure products are in the hands of customers within 1-3 days.

Tony Wheble, CEO at Feefo, congratulated the winners: “During these economically challenging times, it's inspiring to see companies like Quality Bearings Online consistently going above and beyond for their customers. The Trusted Service Awards recognise businesses that don't just meet expectations – they exceed them.

"These awards celebrate companies that gather genuine feedback and use it to deliver exceptional customer experiences. The dedication shown by this year's winners sets a benchmark for customer service excellence.”