Yorkshire-based gym operator PureGym is today set to mark a major milestone as it opens its 700th gym globally.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm, which is reported to be the UK’s largest gym operator, has opened a new 24/7 gym in the West Yorkshire town of Pontefract.

Headquartered in Leeds, PureGym opened its first gym on Cloth Hall Street in Leeds city centre in November 2009.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm claims to have pioneered the model for 24/7 low-cost, no-contract gym memberships in the UK.

Yorkshire-based gym operator PureGym is today set to mark a major milestone as it opens its 700th gym globally.

Clive Chesser, group chief executive officer at PureGym, said in a statement: “We’re incredibly proud to open our 700th gym globally, and to be returning to our roots in West Yorkshire with the opening of PureGym Pontefract.

“As a business and as an industry we’ve come a long way in the last 16 years, capitalising on the growing importance being placed on health and wellbeing and the subsequent increase in demand for high-quality gyms, with low-cost flexible memberships.

“From Dewsbury to Dubai and from Bradford to Brooklyn, our mission has always been to inspire healthier nations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PureGym said that the opening marks a “full circle moment” for the business, with the latest site located just 16 miles from the first ever PureGym club.

The new Pontefract gym is set to be opened today at 12pm, with a ribbon cutting by local fundraisers Tara McHale and Fiona Price, who both have raised vital funds for the Pontefract chemotherapy unit and cancer patients in the local community.

PureGym said nine new jobs had been created through the opening.

The event marks PureGym’s 40th opening in the UK so far this year, with the business adding that it has plans to open “many more” sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as running sites in the UK, the firm also operates in Denmark and Switzerland under the PureGym brand.

The group also holds a significant presence in the USA with gyms concentrated around New York and Washington DC.

Speaking on the opening, Mr Chesser added: “The opening of PureGym number 700 represents the strength of our operating model, the dedication of our teams, the trust our members place in us and another exciting landmark in our growth story.

“Our 700 gyms are spread across six countries, enabling us to facilitate millions of workouts every single week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we continue our expansion across the UK and internationally, we’ll continue to invest in communities like Pontefract; creating more jobs, supporting the health of millions more people, and helping them to leave the gym feeling their best.”