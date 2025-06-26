PURE PADEL CONFIRMS NEW FIVE COURT CLUB IN YORK

Ambitious and tenacious sports club operator, Pure Padel, has secured planning for its second Yorkshire club - Pure Padel York - which is due to open in October. The venue will be located at Clifton Moor Retail Park, a bustling location with excellent accessibility and footfall, making it a prime spot for the new padel club.

The state of the art venue will offer five outdoor panoramic padel courts, plus a clubhouse with pro-padel shop, social areas as well as fully equipped changing rooms with showers. Free onsite parking and wifi will also be available to customers. Additionally, Pure Padel has put forward plans to the local planning authority to cover the courts with 9m high canopies, ensuring year-round play regardless of weather conditions.

Further north, Pure Padel is busily celebrating its new Darlington club, which opened this month, while Pure Padel Stockport - the fourth site for the group - will open next week. Rapidly expanding, the fast-growth business currently has planning approval for ten new clubs from Scotland to Surrey, including York, all set to open this year, taking Pure Padel to a 55-court padel operator and one of the largest padel club operators in the UK.

With accessibility at Pure Padel’s core, matches will be on a ‘pay to play’ basis allowing players of all abilities to book and play via the Playtomic app from 7am right through to 10pm. The app enables first time or solo players to find and play with others of a similar level and matches them accordingly for a fun and fair game. With no member fees, Pure Padel enables players to play as much or as little as they choose without the constraints of the traditional sports club model.

Founder and head of commercial operations at Pure Padel, Sammy Arora, said: “We’re excited to be bringing our fresh approach to padel to York. It’s a well-connected area and one we selected due to its accessibility and bustling student, sporting and business community. Our second foray into Yorkshire – with our first being in Leeds – we’re confident the region will benefit from having a second Pure Padel club so that people can come and enjoy the game that’s taking the nation, and world, by storm!”

Pure Padel’s soon to be launched Yorksite has already gained interest from corporate partners and is available for further highly attractive sponsorship and events opportunities for the business community and beyond. Players can also now sign up for early bird access to the York site, securing their chance to be among the first to experience this exciting new venue.

Padelcoaches will be available for coaching to all levels from beginners to intermediate and even advanced as Pure Padel recognises the UK’s appetite for the sport from both new and experienced players.

Pure Padel has demonstrated its success and ambition through its more than 13,000 players and status as the first padel club in the North West to operate multi-site facilities. The ambitious business has plans to build another 30 padel clubs in the UK over the next five years. The Midlands, the North East and the South West of London are among the business’ target regions, as well as further expansion across its home county of Cheshire.

Pure Padel is equipped with backing from a strong selection of non-exec board members from retail, property, finance and law and have accumulated various sources of investment.