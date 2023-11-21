The proprietor of a popular Leeds restaurant has picked up a prestigious award at a ceremony celebrating Asian cuisine.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Junior Rashid, of Lala’s Restaurant in Pudsey’s Bradford Road, scooped the ‘Curry King’ title at the National Asian Curry Awards which were held in London on November 19.

It comes after his recent success at the Bradford Curry Awards over the summer, as well as his venue winning a ‘Best Asian Restaurant’ award for the North of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The businessman said that the win came as a result of the restaurant’s dedication to elevating the art of curry making.

Junior Rashid, of Lala's restaurant in Pudsey, scooped the prestigious 'Curry King' title at this year's National Asian Curry Awards. Photo: Lala's/James Hardisty.

He added: “The Curry King crown at the national Asian Curry Awards is not just a personal triumph but a testament to the entire Lala’s team’s commitment to serving unparalleled culinary experiences.