Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Pudsey restaurant Lala's Leeds Bradford scoops prestigious Curry King title at National Asian Curry Awards

The proprietor of a popular Leeds restaurant has picked up a prestigious award at a ceremony celebrating Asian cuisine.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 21st Nov 2023, 11:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Junior Rashid, of Lala’s Restaurant in Pudsey’s Bradford Road, scooped the ‘Curry King’ title at the National Asian Curry Awards which were held in London on November 19.

It comes after his recent success at the Bradford Curry Awards over the summer, as well as his venue winning a ‘Best Asian Restaurant’ award for the North of England.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The businessman said that the win came as a result of the restaurant’s dedication to elevating the art of curry making.

Most Popular
Junior Rashid, of Lala's restaurant in Pudsey, scooped the prestigious 'Curry King' title at this year's National Asian Curry Awards. Photo: Lala's/James Hardisty.Junior Rashid, of Lala's restaurant in Pudsey, scooped the prestigious 'Curry King' title at this year's National Asian Curry Awards. Photo: Lala's/James Hardisty.
Junior Rashid, of Lala's restaurant in Pudsey, scooped the prestigious 'Curry King' title at this year's National Asian Curry Awards. Photo: Lala's/James Hardisty.

He added: “The Curry King crown at the national Asian Curry Awards is not just a personal triumph but a testament to the entire Lala’s team’s commitment to serving unparalleled culinary experiences.

“It’s a full circle to be coming into this industry looking up to role models, who have now become rivals, as I take the top spot of Curry King. It gives me immense pride and Lala’s will continue setting further benchmarks.”

Related topics:PudseyLeeds BradfordLeeds