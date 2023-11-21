Pudsey restaurant Lala's Leeds Bradford scoops prestigious Curry King title at National Asian Curry Awards
Junior Rashid, of Lala’s Restaurant in Pudsey’s Bradford Road, scooped the ‘Curry King’ title at the National Asian Curry Awards which were held in London on November 19.
It comes after his recent success at the Bradford Curry Awards over the summer, as well as his venue winning a ‘Best Asian Restaurant’ award for the North of England.
The businessman said that the win came as a result of the restaurant’s dedication to elevating the art of curry making.
He added: “The Curry King crown at the national Asian Curry Awards is not just a personal triumph but a testament to the entire Lala’s team’s commitment to serving unparalleled culinary experiences.
“It’s a full circle to be coming into this industry looking up to role models, who have now become rivals, as I take the top spot of Curry King. It gives me immense pride and Lala’s will continue setting further benchmarks.”