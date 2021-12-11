Pudsey residents react as bank announces closure of centre branch - with nearest five miles away

Natwest in Pudsey is due to close cc Google

The branch is due to close in March 2022, Natwest has told customers.

However, this leaves the next nearest branch almost five miles away.

In a statement on their website announcing the closure of a raft of branches, Natwest said: "We've recently announced that we're closing some branches. There are many ways you can continue to bank with us.

"The way people bank with us has changed dramatically in recent years, with an increased demand for mobile and online services as customers benefit from a faster and easier way to bank.

"Closing a branch is a decision we take very seriously.

"We know it can affect people who are less confident with the alternatives we offer, and we'll always work hard to guide you through the changes and find the best way to serve you from now on."

Natwest said that between 2017 and 2019, counter transactions for personal customers have decreased by 21%.

The branch was used by just 22 personal customers on a regular basis in 2019 according to a letter issued to residents.

A total of 78 per cent of regular customers also used online banking.

A planning application has been submitted by RBS to return the bank building to the original Grade 2 listed state.

Here are some of your thoughts on the planned closure:

Dorothy Buckley: "Have banked with them for 43yrs in Pudsey, it's disgraceful. I don't want to do internet banking even if I knew how."

Helen PW: "Not thinking about elderly and those without cars!"

Lisa Briggs: "Another hindrance for people who don't know how to use or trust banking apps.

"Another listed building in the centre of Pudsey empty."

Diane Verge: "What a great shame."

Gloria Harmson-Thompson: "I opened my account in Horsforth 10 years ago, they shut that and moved me to Yeadon, they shut that and I'm currently at Greengates!

"Even though I physically live within 5 minutes of Pudsey, sadly the writing is on the wall for all banks to shut, saves having to man them and guess what they'll change the building into flats just in case we don't have enough."

Paul Mann: "I bank with Santander and have for 10 years. I use online banking.

"The only time I need a branch is when I very rarely have to pay a cheque in."