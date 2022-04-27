Pudsey car showroom which sold classic Bentleys and Aston Martins placed on the market for £400,000

Read More
The 'Shadow Vehicle Services' showroom in Lowtown - which measures more than 2,500sqft - previously sold Aston Martins and other classic cars.
The open-plan area has a separate office and toilet according to the listing by broker Adair Paxton.
On a freehold basis, the site has been put on sale for £400,000.
It has a full electricity supply and gas-fired warm air blower to the workshop space, with a roller shutter.
The listing describes the property: "The property comprises a single-storey workshop and showroom premises constructed of steel portal frame with stone outer walls and a high proportion of fenestration to the showroom section.
"There is a roller shutter providing loading access and the property benefits from an average eaves height of approximately 3.5m.
"The space is predominantly open-plan with a separate office and WC.
"The property benefits from 3-phase electricity supply and gas-fired warm air blower to the main workshop space."
The showroom was put on the market in April 2022.