Pudsey barbers to reopen ten months after car crashed through front of parade of shops

An Audi smashed into Creating Utopia Tattoo Studio and Philip Nicholas barbers on Bradford Road during a police chase in the early hours of Thursday last year (June 17, 2021).

Police patrols spotted a black Audi A4 on Richardshaw Road, Stanningley, and signalled to the driver to stop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Pudsey barbers is set to reopen nine months after a devastating crash left a parade of shops destroyed.

The driver didn't stop and drove off, before crashing through the window - the driver fled the scene.

A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, failing to stop and assault of police officers.

The man was taken to hospital and was found to have serious injuries.

He was later banned from driving and given a custodial sentence.

A Pudsey barbers is set to reopen nine months after a devastating crash left a parade of shops destroyed.

Phil Townend, a barber at Philip Nicholas, told the YEP there has been "extensive damage" to his shop following the crash.

He said: "The tattoo half has obviously taken the brunt but there is also extensive damage on my side.

"The ceiling has had to be propped up and the collision also took out two internal walls.

"The dividing walls have been demolished, the electrics aren't on and the water has had to be turned off as a pipe burst.

"Our temporary workstation was also destroyed."

Now, ten months on from the crash, Phil Townend is preparing to reopen the shop, having been in a temporary location since.

In a Facebook post to customers, he said: "After what seems like forever the scaffolding is down, the floor is down and we hope to see you back where we belong next week.

"Nothing ever runs smoothly and we had a minor flood last week, but we won't let that set us back any further.

"Huge thanks for all your support we hope to see as many of you as possible at our grand opening."

The barbers is due to reopen on April 13 with a party and will fully reopen on April 15 to customers.

Phil told the YEP he was "very happy" to be reopening.