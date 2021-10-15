Publisher Pearson on track to hit expectations this year, despite drop-off in US university students
Publisher Pearson said it is on track to hit expectations this year, despite a drop-off in US university students.
The business said revenue from its US higher education segment had decreased 9%, pushing down its overall higher education portfolio.
But it is still on track to reach an operating profit of around £377 million in the financial year.
Andy Bird, Chief Executive said: "We are encouraged with our strategic, financial and operational progress, despite the continuing effects of COVID-19 in some markets and its impact on enrolments in the back to school period. At this important stage of the year, we are on track to meet market expectations for the full year.
"Pearson+ has made a promising start following its launch in late July with over 2m registered users and a strong response from students, faculty and authors. This is a significant step for Pearson, strengthening our direct-to-consumer offer that will underpin our drive for sustainable growth over the coming years. The growing pace and momentum in Pearson reinforces our confidence going forward."