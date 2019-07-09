Property management firm confirms opening of new Leeds office

Property asset management firm Tandem is to open a new office in Leeds.

The London-based firm opened its second regional office in Leeds at Platform on New Station Street.

It will be led by Oli Williams, Debbie Herrington, and Simon Spensley.

Associate Partner Mr Williams joined Tandem on July 1 from GVA where he was Director and Regional Head of Property Management in Leeds and worked on the high-profile mixed-use scheme Pinnacle in Leeds City Centre.

He joins Facilities Manager Mr Spensley as well as Associate Partner Ms Herrington in the property management team.

Ms Herrington has more than 11 years’ property management experience and was responsible for a variety of office, commercial and retail developments.

She is also Fitwel accredited which enables her to implement actions in supporting healthier workplace environments and improving occupant health and productivity.

Mr Williams said: “We are really excited to move away from the corporate approach to property that both Debbie and I have been in, to be part of a smaller yet agile and forward-thinking company like Tandem. There is a great opportunity to grow the Tandem business in the North with our combined skills and experience of managing commercial and mixed-use properties.”

The team will work with national and regional clients covering assets in the north and midlands, as well as growing Tandem’s national presence and portfolio.