Property industry turns up the volume for Crypt Factor 2025

A total of 21 property professionals are busy preparing for a night performing on stage in front of approximately 1,000 of their peers, after signing up to sing in this year’s Crypt Factor competition.

The event will see 10 solo acts and groups perform in front of a sell-out audience at Elland Road on Thursday 19th June and help raise in excess of £90,000, which will be split between Leeds based charities, St George’s Crypt and Yorkshire Property Charitable Trust.

The show’s organising committee and main sponsors, comprising of GV&Co, Pinsent Masons and Town Centre Securities PLC, are now busy mentoring the acts ahead of the event.

All the singers in this year’s competition come from well-known companies in the North of England’s property and construction industries including RPP Management, Blacks Solicitors, Savills, Ridge & Partners, Wykeland, Wates, Royal Armouries, Procure Partnerships, Reactive Signs, Carter Towler, Hoare Lea, The LK Group, DB3, Prospect Archaeology and Join the Dots.

This year’s event will again be compered by Ben Hall from NorthCap, who will also be joined by Corinne Travis from Network Space. Additional support is provided by Candid PR and Anderson Advertising & Property Marketing, with the event’s hugely impressive stage set-up, lighting and sound provided by AYRE Event Solutions.

Crypt Factor committee member, Dawn Allen, from Pinsent Masons, said: “Crypt Factor is widely recognised as the leading event in the regional property industry’s calendar and last year the total amount of money raised for charity, since the event’s inception in 2007, surpassed the £1million mark.

“That was an unbelievable achievement and we’re on track to do more amazing things this year. As always, the support from the property industry has been phenomenal with every table selling within weeks of going on sale.

“We’ve got a superb line-up of acts this year and we guarantee it will be a spectacular show, complete with an exceptional auction prize and lots of special surprises as always, which will make it a night to remember.”

Anyone wanting to find out more about Crypt Factor can email [email protected] or DM on X at @cryptfactor or via the Yorkshire Property Charitable Trust’s Linkedin page.