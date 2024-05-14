Promotions at Ardent's Leeds office as growth continues
and live on Freeview channel 276
The company, which has expertise in the transport, renewables, utilities and regeneration sectors, has promoted Jack Withington to Associate Director, Louie Hinchliffe to Consultant and Harrison Zemura to Senior Land Referencer.
Ardent’s Leeds office, which is situated in Park Row, is now home to 20 members of the company’s overall team.
Richard Caten, the CEO of Ardent, said: “We are ahead of our growth targets that we set out last year, and that is down to the fantastic work of the whole Ardent team, so we are delighted to be able to announce our latest round of promotions.
“Providing transparency, support and development opportunities for our people in reaching their career aspirations whilst being engaged in their work is key to us at Ardent.
“We support this in many ways and complement it by our internal coaching programme to support our people in continually developing in a way that works for them and to be the best versions of themselves.
“We are really proud of everyone at Ardent and wish all our newly promoted people lots of success in their new roles.”
Elsewhere in Ardent’s Land Assembly team, Amy Clark-Kennedy and Kieran Mirner have been made a Director, Rebecca James becomes Associate, Emily Devery has been promoted to Surveyor and Isabel Doyle has moved up a grade as Assistant Land Officer.
Sukhi Somal has been made Senior Associate Director in the Land Referencing team while Bethan Bloor and Sean McDonnell have both moved up to Senior Land Referencer.
Connor James has been made a Principal Surveyor in the Compensation team at Ardent.
Jake Neye-Swift and Joe Thompson have both been promoted from Graduate GIS Technician to GIS Consultant.
And, in the People and Culture team, Becky Scott has been made People Advisor while Heather Hegarty and Matt Anderson have been promoted within the Consents Management consultancy.
It is the latest example of Ardent’s commitment to supporting staff to develop.
It launched the Ardent Academy in the second half of 2023, which offers a mix of written and video resources to the company’s teams across the country as well as live sessions.
All of the material is being provided by senior leaders within the company.
The training programme also includes a mix of hard and soft skills, as well as incorporating site visits hosted by Ardent’s clients who are undertaking major regeneration and infrastructure projects.
Ardent is also in the process of rolling out a wider coaching programme across the whole business that will underpin the learning of those in the Academy and throughout the company.
Kate Ramscar, People and Culture Manager at Ardent, said: “It’s great to be able to see members of the team progressing with the business at all levels, and we’ve worked extremely hard over the past year to look at all aspects of our people strategy to ensure we are a great company to work for.”