Prohibition strengthens hospitality portfolio – working with one of Europe’s largest glamping providers

Leeds-based PR agency Prohibition has added to its growing hospitality portfolio, securing further project work from one of Europe’s largest glamping providers, Feather Down Farms.

Feather Down offers off-grid, luxury farm stays on over 50 working farms across the UK and Europe. Each cosy canvas hideaway comes without electricity or Wi-Fi, giving families the chance to reconnect with nature – and each other – in beautiful rural surroundings.

Each stay includes farm tours and animal experiences, providing guests with hands-on rural adventures while offering farmers a valuable source of diversification income.

Prohibition was initially appointed in September 2024 to support a short-term PR campaign in the lead-up to Feather Down’s April reopening. The brief focused on boosting awareness, driving bookings, and positioning Feather Down as a go-to destination for family glamping.

Following initial success, work has continued and the team have launched Feather’s Down recent campaign – Destination Detox – an integrated campaign that landed national press coverage and sparked meaningful engagement with experience-seeking families across the UK.

Prohibition is also continuing to provide day-to-day press office and strategic media relations across both consumer and trade audiences.

As well as building brand awareness, the agency will also help showcase Feather Down’s role in supporting UK farmers and attract new host farms to the business.

Chris Norton, Founder of Prohibition, said: “Feather Down is a brilliant brand doing something really unique in the UK travel space. The team has a strong sense of purpose, a growing farm network, and a product that taps into some of the biggest lifestyle trends we’re seeing – sustainability, simplicity, and time together. We’re proud to be supporting their mission and helping more families discover the joy of digital-free escapes.”

Josie Fowler, Marketing Manager at Feather Down, added: “We’ve been really impressed by Prohibition’s approach - they understand our values and bring great ideas and energy to the table. Their support has been invaluable as we expand our offer and continue welcoming new host farms into the Feather Down family.”