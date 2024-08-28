Production Light & Sound brings silent, emission-free power to Yorkshire events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds-based Production Light & Sound partners with Green Voltage to deliver clean, silent, and sustainable power solutions for events across Yorkshire.

Production Light & Sound, a provider of production equipment hire in the live events industry, is proud to announce that it has become the leading supplier in the North of England for Green Voltage's cutting-edge sustainable power solutions.

From its headquarters in Leeds in Yorkshire, the company is taking a significant step forward in providing environmentally conscious power alternatives for events of all sizes.

Its recently expanded offering includes a range of portable battery power systems with solar panels, making it easy to support clients seeking clean, silent and sustainable power sources for events, live broadcasts, film productions and festivals.

Sarah Buckmaster, company director and technical manager at Production Light & Sound, said: “Our commitment to reducing carbon footprint and embracing eco-friendly practices has led us to this exciting collaboration with Green Voltage, a trailblazer in emissions-free and silent mobile generators for the events, film and TV industries.

“At Production, Light & Sound, we love nothing more than transforming unusual venues into unique settings for unforgettable events and these advanced power solutions are perfect for a wide range of events, from local village fetes needing power in the middle of a field to large festivals where discrete, efficient power is essential.

“The possibilities with Green Voltage’s solutions are vast and varied. We’re excited to add these units to our ever-evolving list of innovative solutions for bringing events to life without the logistical challenges of extensive cable runs or the noise of traditional generators.”

Green Voltage’s solutions available now with Production Light & Sound include eight VOLTstack® 5k 230V units, the Wattman 10k, and Instagrid One Max, with access to VOLTstack 20k. The solutions are designed to significantly reduce CO2 emissions by replacing traditional fuel-based generators with innovative, sustainable technology.

Production Light & Sound has already successfully deployed these units at local Yorkshire events, including the annual We Art Seacroft Festival, an arts and culture celebration in Seacroft, East Leeds. They were a perfect fit for the festival, ensuring ChapelFM’s live broadcast as well as band performances ran smoothly without the typical sounds and smells of traditional fuel-powered units.

One of the event organisers shared their delight: “The silent generators were perfect for our small community event, no horrible background hum, or the smell of fuel drifting across the field. Using a clean powered generator for our event was important to us, it worked perfectly and was beautifully silent, we would love to encourage everyone to consider going green.”

David Sinfield, co-founder of Green Voltage, commented: “Our range of sustainable power solutions promises a future that's brighter, greener, and quieter for the live event industry. We’re delighted to empower Production Light & Sound with these units to help change the way its clients use power forever.”