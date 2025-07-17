Primark cuts emissions, waste and costs across European store network, thanks to Otley business

An Otley-based 3D mapping specialist has completed a partnership with international fashion retailer Primark, delivering virtual scans of more than 350 stores across the UK and Europe as part of the retailer’s major LED lighting upgrade programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collaboration is delivering substantial, financial and operational benefits, reducing the need for on-site visits while enabling smarter, faster project rollouts.

As part of Primark’s mission to upgrade in-store lighting to energy-efficient LED systems, West Yorkshire-based Apollo3D was commissioned to create highly detailed digital twins, or immersive 3D virtual tours, of all its UK and European stores. The interactive walkthroughs allow contractors and project teams to access and assess stores remotely with precise accuracy, significantly reducing the need for physical surveys and return visits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project, which began with a pilot scan of Primark’s Leeds City Centre store in late 2021, demonstrated early on the potential for digital twins to streamline survey work and coordination between internal teams and external contractors. The initial trial expanded quickly to include eight stores across the UK before being rolled out across its entire UK estate, which is currently 197 stores. By the time the project concluded last month, Apollo3D had mapped more than 350 stores across multiple European markets, including the UK.

Mark Shepherd (left) and Rob Wilyman of Apollo3D.

The benefits of using virtual mapping for this large-scale rollout have been profound. Survey time was reduced by more than 80%, this efficiency gain shortened the overall project timeline and freed up resources for other initiatives. The detailed scans also supported fast decision-making, improved cross-team coordination, and gave stakeholders instant access to site data, wherever they were located.

Beyond the LED programme itself, the 3D mapping has proved invaluable for subsequent projects including the installation of its Click & Collect desks, self-service checkouts and new beauty and home department layouts. The data captured continues to support store reconfigurations and operational planning across Primark stores, becoming an essential tool for long-term facilities management and refurbishment.

Mark Shepherd, managing director and founder of Apollo3D, said: “This project really demonstrates the power of virtual mapping in large-scale infrastructure delivery. We’ve worked closely with Primark to refine the process, speed up site capture and deliver exactly the information needed. The result is a smarter, greener and more cost-effective way to manage upgrades across hundreds of sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Succoia, Senior Project Manager, commented: “Partnering with Apollo3D has transformed the way we approach major infrastructure programmes. Having instant access to virtual models of the stores gave us the insight we needed to plan with confidence and move at pace. It significantly reduced the need for travel and physical surveys, creating a more environmentally sound approach to our work while helping us cut costs and improve coordination.”

Mark Shepherd (left) and Rob Wilyman of Apollo 3D with some of the 3D mapping technology employed during the Primark project

Added Mark Shepherd: “Our exciting work with Primark highlights how immersive digital technology is redefining the retail landscape, turning logistical challenges into scalable, data-driven solutions. As businesses across all sectors look to modernise their infrastructure while cutting costs and emissions, this partnership is a blueprint for how innovation can deliver meaningful, measurable impact at scale.”

Apollo3D was founded in 2017 and is based at Wharfebank Mills in Otley, with a team of 12 employees. Clients cover a broad spectrum of sectors from retail and healthcare to hospitality and facilities management, and include the NHS, Marks & Spencer, Greene King, OCS.

For more information please visit https://www.apollo3d.co.uk/building-management/