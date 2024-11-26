Power Plastics celebrates five years of empowering change through employment of serving prisoners

Power Plastics is proud to announce a significant milestone in our commitment to social responsibility and community rehabilitation: completing the fifth year of our transformative partnership with HMP Kirklevington Grange Prison, during which the company has employed over 75 serving prisoners. The company’s partnership with HM Prison Service aligns with our mission to create an inclusive workforce and to contribute positively to society.

Since launching this program, we have welcomed Kirklevington Grange prisoners to our factories in both Thirsk and Thornaby, offering them a chance to develop valuable skills and gain work experience while serving their sentences. This initiative has not only provided meaningful work opportunities but has also fostered a pathway to reintegration for many individuals within our community.

"We believe in the power of second chances," said Andy Beetles, Managing Director at Power Plastics. "By providing employment to those who are in prison, we’re not just helping them gain skills but also supporting their journey towards a better future. The feedback we’ve received from both our employees and the prison has been overwhelmingly positive."

In addition to offering employment to serving prisoners, Power Plastics has successfully retained several individuals after their release from Kirklevington Grange, further demonstrating our commitment to ongoing support and rehabilitation for offenders. This retention not only helps former prisoners reintegrate into society but also enriches our workforce with diverse perspectives and experiences.

“Our collaboration with Power Plastics over the past several years has enabled our prisoners to learn valuable skills which increases their employment opportunities on release” said Nia Collins - Prison Employment Lead at HMP Kirklevington Grange. “Rehabilitative initiatives such as these are crucial to help offenders transition back into the community and rebuild family connections on release, which ultimately helps to reduce reoffending. We’re looking forward to continuing our partnership and creating more opportunities for our men.”

Power Plastics recognises the importance of creating a supportive environment where individuals can thrive, and we are dedicated to expanding our efforts to help more people rebuild their lives. Recently, the company’s reputation for helping prisoners went beyond Kirk Levington with the hire of a recently released prisoner from another region. He sought out employment with us, drawn by our dedication to rehabilitation and an opportunity to return closer to his family. After joining the company in our Thirsk factory, he has since relocated to our new factory in Bradford and moved back to his family in Leeds. This reflects our ongoing commitment to not just employ individuals, but to support them in their journey toward a better future.

Power Plastics remains dedicated to expanding our efforts in supporting rehabilitation and reintegration, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with local prisons and community organisations and charities.