Popular Yorkshire stores to sell new innovative award-winning cheese

Leading independent high-end retailer Booths is offering its customers in Yorkshire the chance to try the latest innovation in award-winning cheese experiences.

Ilchester, the home of cheese curators and master blenders, launched Dirty Toppers earlier this year, which brings a popular eating out trend straight from the restaurant into the home. And Booths stores in Ilkley, Ripon and Settleare now stocking this new cheese.

Dirty Toppers, the first of its kind on the market, are chunky cheddar cheese melts available in two tasty and on-trend flavours that pair nicely melted on top of fries, nachos, pasta, jacket potatoes, burgers, garlic bread… the list is endless.

The two flavours include Dirty Toppers with Fiery Sriracha and Sweet Honey and Fragrant and Mild Katsu Curry, and they are available to buy in 160g packs.

Karen Bagwell, brand manager for Ilchester, said: “We are over the moon that Booths will be selling our innovative and award-winning Dirty Toppers. Ilchester prides itself on curating cheeses that are inspired by changing food trends and consumer demand.

“Ilchester Dirty Toppers have made it easy for people to adapt popular dining-out experiences such as loaded fries and nachos and serve these tasty, on-trend dishes with our Dirty Toppers melted on top.

“And the icing on the cake for this new launch from our popular Ilchester brand is that the Dirty Toppers Fragrant and Mild Katsu Curry flavour won a Gold Award in the Best New Dairy Product category at the prestigious International Cheese Awards 2024.”