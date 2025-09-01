Jamie Baron (second from the left, front row) has joined Phoenix Software as a physical security business development manager, alongside an intake of his fellow new colleagues.

Phoenix Software has announced that its 500th employee has officially started work!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Baron has joined Phoenix Software as a physical security business development manager, alongside an intake of his fellow new colleagues.

In welcoming its 500th employee, Phoenix is celebrating a significant milestone in the company’s history, which was started by two friends in 1990, had grown to 100 people by the turn of the millennium, and reached 200 employees by 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Phoenix is hiring across all roles, with a particular focus on technical expertise and subject matter specialists in digital transformation, AI and cybersecurity as the company maintains its year-on-year double-digit growth as it heads towards £1bn turnover.

"More than 40% of Phoenix’s staff work in technical roles, reflecting the company’s deep technical expertise in IT software, hardware and services.”

Jamie said: “I’ll admit, I felt a bit nervous when I learned I was considered a ‘milestone employee’ at Phoenix.

"It’s clear I have big shoes to fill, with such an impressive team already setting a high standard. That said, I’m excited for the journey ahead, and with a bit of luck, I look forward to one day welcoming our 1000th team member and helping them thrive and achieve their goals within the company.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare Metcalfe, MD at Phoenix Software, said: “Hiring our 500th employee is a major milestone in our company’s history. Nothing is more important to us than our people.

"Our strength and success derive entirely from our people – who come from a diverse range of ages, backgrounds and skills – but all working to the common goal of giving our customers the best possible service.

"In turn we work hard as a business to prioritise their wellbeing, engagement, and development, to ensure they have the tools, support, and opportunities they need to thrive and contribute to our collective success.”