The warehouse site, located on Sweet Street West in Holbeck, has been vacant for over a decade.

Developers Platform_ purchased the eight-acre brownfield site from Burberry in 2021.

Since then, it has been working closely with a highly experienced Leeds-based team to develop a masterplan which features a combination of build-to-rent and private sale residential, alongside new purpose-built office buildings, commercial spaces and amenities and extensive new public realm.

Designs to show what the new development will look like.

Proposals are to build around 1,200 new homes that are proposed to be a mix of studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments.

Some of the properties will be built specifically for rent and some for people to buy.

Other proposals include new spaces for cafes, shops and community buildings and a new 150,000 sq ft office space.

At the heart of the design is a network of attractive new public squares and spaces that help to provide a fitting setting to historic buildings such as the Commercial pub and the former Holbeck public library.

There are also plans to restore The Commercial pub back to its former glory.

The Commercial pub has a long connection with Leeds United and the legendary Peter Lorimer and Platform_ plans to retain and refurbish this historic venue and to return it to active use through a new food and drink offering.

Platform_ is now launching a public consultation to share these proposals with members of the local community, both to seek their feedback on the emerging scheme and to ask for ideas to help steer some of the key aspects of the plans.

Platform_ development directorm Matt Willcock, said: “We’re delighted to be sharing our plans for this prominent site with members of the local community.

"Holbeck is an area with huge potential and we think this is exactly the right location for a sustainable new community of homes and businesses, with great connectivity to the city centre.

“We have designed an environmentally-conscious scheme which we think will deliver considerable benefits to the local area and the city as a whole, but we’re still deciding how some of the spaces should be used.

"As part of our consultation, we want local people to tell us what they want to see.”