Plans to expand Leeds Rhinos Training Academy car park approved by council

The club submitted plans for alterations involving the demolition of an existing derelict garage and extension of the existing car park by 28 new car parking spaces.

These plans - for the site on Bridge Road, Kirkstall - have now been given the green light.

The proposal has "minimal impact" on surrounding highways in Kirkstall - with the site next to a retail park.

Improvements were described as "essential" by planning officers to "maintain the standards" at the training ground.

The planning statement approving the submission stated: "High-quality facilities are essential in the maintenance of successful teams and therefore the proposed car park is essential to help maintain the standards at the training facility ground.

“The proposal has minimal impact on the surrounding highways.