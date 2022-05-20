DLA Architecture presented new designs for the four-acre site that currently houses a three-storey call centre building with 117 car parking spaces.

The plans were submitted to Leeds City Council Plans Panel on behalf of joint venture partnership Stamford Property Holdings and Shelborn Asset Management, which acquired the site close to Bridgewater Place last year,

A spokesman said: "The vision for ‘Westbank Leeds’ is to deliver around 500,000 sq ft of Grade A office accommodation within four buildings alongside a luxury hotel with sky bar and further leisure space within the ground floor of the offices. Public realm is a considerable part of the design brief where useability, flow and connectivity are essential."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been submitted for a £150 million mixed-use scheme on a site in the South Bank regeneration area of Leeds city centre.

Jonathan Knowles, Director at DLA Architecture, said, “We are delighted to present a viable solution to this very important strategic site. The development will bring a high-end offer to this part of Leeds, supporting the newly created southern entry to the railways station and the emerging residential led developments adjacent. The space will underpin the Holbeck regeneration project and create a rounded and well-balanced community.

“The proposed massing and scale of the buildings will sit very well with Bridgewater Place but we must give careful consideration to the positioning of the leisure offers within the public spaces and ensure strong connectivity with the surrounding amenity.”

A spokesman said: "DLA is very familiar with the Leeds landscape having consulted on major developments including the award-winning office scheme at The Majestic in the city centre. It is currently designing the redevelopment of the former Leeds Technology Campus site, the new £270 million landmark mixed-use development on the former International Swimming Pool site at Lisbon Street and the refurbishment of 12 King Street to provide over 54,000 sq ft of new workplace.

Uri Goldberg, Managing Director at Stamford Property Holdings, said, “We are delighted to be working with DLA in creating a new vision for this important site. With its proximity to Leeds Central Station and the extent of residential development in the immediate vicinity, our site will provide a critically needed, office led environment, based on the highest standards of sustainability and wellness, helping to reinforce Leeds’s pre-eminence in the North of England.”