Plans for new housing development next to Rodley Roundabout submitted

Four-bedroom detached houses could be built if the plans are given the green light next to the Oaklands Service Station.

The site was previously used as an allotment but has been vacant recently, the report stated.

A total of 13 car parking spaces would also be created with access via the current car wash site on neighbouring land.

Plans for a new housing development next to Rodley Roundabout have been submitted.

The report says: “The proposed development site is vacant and a derelict parcel of land, it offers an opportunity to bring it into effective use by the construction of eight dwellings, which would enhance the local environment and contribute towards the Leeds strategy for housing.

“The proposal is considered to be compliant with the relevant national and local planning policy and approval is sought.”

Comments can be submitted until July 7.