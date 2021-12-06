The plants nursery submitted plans for refurbishment of the site more than one year ago.

However, comprehensive plans have now been approved by the council and work is set to get underway.

The current Palmer Plants building on Calverley Lane will be demolished to make way for a formal retail space, cafe, reception, children’s play area and toilet facilities.

The potential new design cc Palmer Plants

Palmer’s Landscapes will also be incorporated into the design through new office space.

The new car park will increase parking capacity to 66 car spaces - with accessible parking and electric vehicle charging facilities also being housed on the site.

There was a single objection to the application which was supported by local councillors and Leeds Civic Trust.

A council officer's report in approval of the application reads: "It is considered the proposals are an appropriate use of the green belt whilst preserving the wider openness of the green belt and minimising urban development through a modern and contemporary re-development which takes the opportunity to implement biodiversity improvements and climate mitigation measures.”