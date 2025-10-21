PJ Staffing Celebrates Record Year with Staff Recognition and Local Fundraiser

Paul and his team

PJ Staffing, one of the North’s leading event and hospitality staffing specialists, celebrated a record-breaking year with its annual Awards and Thank You Party 2025, held on Thursday 16th October at Blayds Bar in Leeds.

The event brought together events staff, supervisors, and management from across the region to celebrate a year of outstanding growth, major event successes, including staffing the iconic York Races, and the company’s charitable support for Candlelighters Trust, a Yorkshire-based children’s cancer charity.

In addition to enjoying a vibrant evening celebrating unity with a culturally diverse DJ set, local African cuisine and homemade dishes prepared by staff, attendees also raised funds for Candlelighters through a raffle and payroll giving, bringing total donations to over £300 before the night even began.

Founder and Managing Director Paul McCallum opened the awards with a heartfelt message of thanks, recognising the team’s hard work and commitment:

“This year has been one of our biggest yet, from delivering excellence at York Races to seeing our people develop, grow, and thrive. Tonight is about celebrating every individual who’s made PJ Staffing what it is: a family built on teamwork, opportunity, and pride.”

2025’s Award Winners are from the Leeds and London areas:

Temp of the Year: Saleem Hussain

Saleem Hussain P.J Staffing’s People’s Choice Award: Adebayo Adesanya

Adebayo Adesanya Racing Star of 2025: Abiodun Faro

Abiodun Faro Personal Growth Awards: Theresa Francis & Ngozi Angela Azubuike-Okolo

Theresa Francis & Ngozi Angela Azubuike-Okolo Supervisor of 2025 – Cleaning: Ethan Graham

Ethan Graham Supervisor of 2025 – Litter Picking: Chukwuka Manuba

Chukwuka Manuba Supervisor of 2025 – Head Bar: Saul Musengeyi

Saul Musengeyi Supervisor of 2025 – Table Clearing: Rachel Atkins

Rachel Atkins Supervisor of 2025 – Festivals: Tony Bailey

Tony Bailey Barman of 2025: Marc Nason

Marc Nason Clearer of 2025: Fawaz Folami

Fawaz Folami Festival Star of 2025: Mark Dalton

Mark Dalton Kitchen Porter of 2025: Mohammed Umaru

Mohammed Umaru York Racecourse Binman of 2025: Gary Burns

Gary Burns Litter Picker of 2025: Adam Ahmed

Adam Ahmed Cleaner of 2025: Orobosa Itaru Osaghae

This year has seen PJ Staffing continue to expand its reach across major UK events, particularly in the hospitality and racing sectors. The company’s success has been matched by its ongoing commitment to giving back to the community, supporting Candlelighters Trust and other local causes.

Paul and his team at the awards ceremony.

As PJ Staffing looks ahead to 2026, Paul McCallum says the focus remains on people: “Our mission is simple; to create meaningful opportunities for people from all backgrounds, while delivering excellence for every client. The future looks bright, and we couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve achieved together.”

PJ Staffing provides professional, reliable, and flexible staffing solutions across hospitality, events, and venues throughout the UK. Founded by Paul (Evans) McCallum, the company is built on a people-first approach, celebrating diversity, empowering growth, and delivering outstanding service for every client and event.