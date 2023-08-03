Pizza Fella, on Vicar Lane, shut down in June after seven years in business. Its owners said that the cost of living crisis, the price of ingredients, high energy bills and declining footfall meant it was “just not making enough money”.

But now, the business has been put up for sale with agents Clifford Lax. Its listing describes the unit’s “superb position in a great night time location”, with its proximity to bars, theatres, car parks and transport links. It also said the location meant it could be used as both a takeaway and an eat-in business.

The listing added: “[This is a] great opportunity for a busy restaurant at minimal cost.”