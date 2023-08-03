Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilkos on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

Pizza Fella: Popular Leeds restaurant put up for sale in 'great opportunity' two months after closure

A popular Leeds pizza restaurant has been put up for sale just two months after it closed.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read

Pizza Fella, on Vicar Lane, shut down in June after seven years in business. Its owners said that the cost of living crisis, the price of ingredients, high energy bills and declining footfall meant it was “just not making enough money”.

But now, the business has been put up for sale with agents Clifford Lax. Its listing describes the unit’s “superb position in a great night time location”, with its proximity to bars, theatres, car parks and transport links. It also said the location meant it could be used as both a takeaway and an eat-in business.

The listing added: “[This is a] great opportunity for a busy restaurant at minimal cost.”

The venue comes with a quality kitchen including a wood fired pizza oven, as well as extensive refrigeration and preparation equipment. There is seating for up to 50 people, as well as external seating.

Related topics:LeedsVicar Lane