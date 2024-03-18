Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Australian business Pinot & Picasso is opening its first Leeds studio in the Central Arcade in April as it expands across the UK.

Promising a space to "get arty while you party", guests can enjoy alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks as they take part in painting workshops.

All art materials are provided and the venue will be available to book for private parties, as well as hosting regular painting events. Located in Unit 22 in the arcade, Pinot & Picasso will welcome its first customers on April 19.

Pinot and Picasso is set to open a studio in Leeds city centre next month (Photo by Savills)

The business signed a 10-year lease for the 1,543 square foot venue as it grows its presence across the country, and property company Savills completed the leasing.

Savills Leeds' director of in-town retail, Josh Howe, said: “Pinot & Picasso is an exciting new concept, and we are delighted that they have chosen Central Arcade for their store in Leeds. The city fosters creativity and will be key for its journey of growth as it looks to expand its presence across the country.”

The studio is hosting as special 'Femme Fatale' opening party on Friday May 3, with tickets available to purchase via the Pinot & Picasso website.