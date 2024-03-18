Pinot and Picasso Leeds: Australian 'paint and sip' boozy craft studio set to open in Central Arcade
Australian business Pinot & Picasso is opening its first Leeds studio in the Central Arcade in April as it expands across the UK.
Promising a space to "get arty while you party", guests can enjoy alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks as they take part in painting workshops.
All art materials are provided and the venue will be available to book for private parties, as well as hosting regular painting events. Located in Unit 22 in the arcade, Pinot & Picasso will welcome its first customers on April 19.
The business signed a 10-year lease for the 1,543 square foot venue as it grows its presence across the country, and property company Savills completed the leasing.
Savills Leeds' director of in-town retail, Josh Howe, said: “Pinot & Picasso is an exciting new concept, and we are delighted that they have chosen Central Arcade for their store in Leeds. The city fosters creativity and will be key for its journey of growth as it looks to expand its presence across the country.”
The studio is hosting as special 'Femme Fatale' opening party on Friday May 3, with tickets available to purchase via the Pinot & Picasso website.
Other upcoming events include RNB Neon Nights, Mt Fuji, Paint Your Partner and Paint Your Pet.
