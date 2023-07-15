Whether it’s a classic ear piercing or something edgier, there is no shortage of places to get pierced in the city. Many of Leeds ’ piercing professionals have built up a reputation on the competitive scene by winning rave reviews.

We have collated some of the highest-rated shops to get a piercing in the city according to Google Reviews. So if you fancy getting some new bling or are simply keen to hear which studios rank among the top, here, in no particular order, is the list.