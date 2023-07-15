Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Piercings in Leeds: These are the 11 highest-rated piercing studios in the city, according to Google reviews

Some of the country’s top piercing studios are based here in Leeds.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 14th Jul 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 12:17 BST

Whether it’s a classic ear piercing or something edgier, there is no shortage of places to get pierced in the city. Many of Leeds’ piercing professionals have built up a reputation on the competitive scene by winning rave reviews.

We have collated some of the highest-rated shops to get a piercing in the city according to Google Reviews. So if you fancy getting some new bling or are simply keen to hear which studios rank among the top, here, in no particular order, is the list.

Leeds has plenty of highly-rated piercing studios.

1. Piercing Studios

Leeds has plenty of highly-rated piercing studios. Photo: Google

Rude Studios Tattoos & Piercings, in Vicar Lane, has a rating of five out of five from 397 Google reviews.

2. Rude Studios Tattoos & Piercings

Rude Studios Tattoos & Piercings, in Vicar Lane, has a rating of five out of five from 397 Google reviews. Photo: Google

Inkhouse Tattoo & Body Piercing, in Crossgates Road, has a rating of 4.5 out of five from 74 Google reviews.

3. Inkhouse Tattoo & Body Piercing

Inkhouse Tattoo & Body Piercing, in Crossgates Road, has a rating of 4.5 out of five from 74 Google reviews. Photo: Google

Skinz Tattoo Company, in Bramley Shopping Centre, has a rating of five out of five from 142 Google reviews.

4. Skinz Tattoo Company

Skinz Tattoo Company, in Bramley Shopping Centre, has a rating of five out of five from 142 Google reviews. Photo: Google

