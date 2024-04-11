Pickard Properties returns as Leeds Varsity headline sponsor for fourth time
The sporting spectacle will see students from the two universities go head-to-head at more than 60 sporting events attended by tens of thousands of spectators.
Pickard Properties has a strong heritage of supporting university sports in Leeds and long-established relationships with students’ sports teams from the city’s two major academic institutions.
The family-owned property developer, landlord and lettings specialist is expert in student property lettings in Leeds, with an emphasis on providing outstanding student housing.
It recently completed its largest purpose-built student accommodation development in the city, the 604-bed Carlton Hill, which is one of the greenest and most sustainable sustainable student residences in Leeds and has been developed with a focus on student wellbeing and mental health.
Denise McArdle, Strategic Director at Pickard Properties, said: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring Varsity 2024 and to continue to support student sport in Leeds and the wider West Yorkshire region.
“The atmosphere during Varsity is always really impressive, and the standard across the different disciplines is excellent, so it should hopefully be a competitive and enjoyable three days of sport for everyone involved.
“Sport is a great outlet for the mental health of students and a way for them to enjoy themselves, and we’re very proud to be able to support that.”
Josephine Mannion, Student Sport Manager at Leeds Beckett University, and co-lead organiser of Leeds Varsity said: “We are really excited to have Pickard Properties once again show their support for Leeds Varsity.
"Pickard has been incredibly supportive of the event in recent history and its sponsorship allows us to provide an incredible event."
Ella Williams, Activities and Opportunities Officer at Leeds University Union said, “Varsity is one of the biggest dates in the student calendar and is a great opportunity for students to show pride for their University and Leeds.
“This year we are hoping to engage more students than ever, thank you to Pickard for helping us to put on another great event.”