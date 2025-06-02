Pick Everard champions STEM education with National Literacy Trust donation

Multi-disciplinary consultancy Pick Everard has donated £5,000 to the National Literacy Trust in a creative campaign launched at this year’s UK's Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum held in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign, called ‘School Finds’, invited delegates to discover ten hidden, branded cubes placed throughout the UKREiiF venue. Each time a box was found, Pick Everard pledged to donate £500 to the National Literacy Trust, an independent charity that empowers children, young people, and adults from disadvantaged communities with the literacy skills they need to succeed.

Alastair Hamilton, chief operating officer at Pick Everard, said: “UKREiiF is one of the biggest events in our calendar, bringing together key decision-makers in UK property and infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was the perfect platform to unveil our latest CSR initiative and show our support for the National Literacy Trust and the incredible work they do.

Stuart Smith, Senior Business Development Manager at Morgan Sindall Construction

“By supporting literacy and STEM education, we’re helping to build the next generation of talent our industry needs – bright, creative, confident young people ready to shape the world around them for the better.”

The funds donated by the firm will support the National Literacy Trust with initiatives such as ‘Words for Work, Dream Big’, a flagship communication and aspirations programme for primary schools.

For key stage 1 pupils, the programme introduces STEM careers – such as architect, engineer, robotics engineer, and marine biologist – through storytelling, helping spark ambition at a young age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As pupils progress into key stage 2, it deepens pupils understanding of engineering careers by strengthening literacy skills and challenging early gender stereotypes that may influence later education and career decisions.

The School Finds Cube

Lizzie Jones, programme manager at words for work, the National Literacy Trust initiative, said: “Literacy is the foundation of all learning, from first words, through school days, to training, jobs and beyond. It is particularly vital for supporting STEM education and careers as it facilitates communication, enhances critical thinking and problem-solving skills, deepens knowledge, and empowers teamwork.

“Through partnering with businesses, communities and schools to raise UK literacy levels, campaigning to make literacy a national priority and conducting cutting-edge research, the National Literacy Trust works to break the reinforcing relationship between low literacy and poverty to give a new generation the skills to fulfil their opportunities.”

As well as unveiling its ‘School Finds’ campaign at UKREiiF, Pick Everard director, Kieran Dyer chaired the panel discussion hosted at the dockside pavilion, sharing insights on how education can drive regeneration and economic growth across UK towns and cities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative is part of Pick Everard’s wider commitment to social value and education. With over 700 employees across 13 UK offices, the team regularly dedicates their time and resources to host events, attend career fairs, and workshops to engage children and young people.

Alastair Hamilton, chief operating officer at Pick Everard (left) and Gareth Osborne, marketing associate director.

Beyond the classroom, Pick Everard provides a broad range of services including sustainability and energy, architecture, project and programme management, civil engineering, building services, environmental services, cost and commercial management, health and safety services, and landscape architecture.

To find out more about Pick Everard’s UKREiiF initiatives and activity, head to: https://www.pickeverard.co.uk/events/ukreiif-2025