The Phoenix Software teams at the finishing line.

Workers at a Pocklington-based company have raised more than £20,000 for St Leonard’s Hospice.

Phoenix Software has announced its ‘Race for a Reason’ four-day charity event accrued £20,000 for the hospice.

The current fundraising figure stands at £20,026.41 (including Gift Aid). However, donations can still be made at https://www.phoenixs.co.uk/race-for-a-reason-2025/

Inspired by the hit BBC TV show, Race Across the World, Phoenix’s Race for a Reason saw 30 Phoenix employees (split into 10 teams of three), travel across the Benelux region.

Phoenix Software workers depart for “Race for a Reason”.

The teams competed to reach as many of the 16 checkpoints as possible scattered across Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg, with the race finishing at the historic seaport town of Brielle, in the Netherlands.

A spokesperson said: “This was no ordinary race. Each team needed to strategise to earn points based on the difficulty of each location, and some daily challenges to keep them on their toes – with points being converted into a time advantage at the finish line.

"This meant that crossing the finishing line first didn’t necessarily guarantee first place, as another team could snatch victory if they had secured more points along the way.”

The teams, exhausted and excited in equal measure, were met at the finishing line by the MD of Phoenix Software, Clare Metcalfe.

The Phoenix Software cheque presentation to St Leonard’s Hospice

She said: “We have all seen how much work you have put in, with 5am starts, long days, late nights, and plenty of challenges and surprises along the way. You should all be really proud of yourselves.

"Not just for the work you’ve put in over the last four days, but for all the fundraising activities you organised before the event as well.

"Even though each team has been competing against each other to win, this has been a tremendous #TeamPhoenix effort which has brought everyone in the company and community together for a good cause.”

Annie Keogh, corporate partnerships development fundraiser at St Leonard’s Hospice, said: “As a charity, we rely on the generosity of the public to fund our care, whether that’s in the hospice, out in the community, or in patients’ own homes.

"We simply couldn’t do what we do without the incredible support of businesses like Phoenix Software.

"The Race for a Reason challenge is a fantastic example of how companies can make a real difference, and the funds they’ve raised over the years have had a direct impact on the care we provide.”