Pocklington-based company Phoenix Software has earned a place on the UK’s Best Workplaces for Wellbeing list – for a third year running.

Wellbeing-focused initiatives at the firm include:

•Wellbeing hour: Every employee can take a paid hour off work once a month to focus on their mental health

•Mental health first aid: Phoenix has ten trained mental health first aiders in the company who can offer support to those who need it

•Menopause awareness: Phoenix has done research and had several internal conversations about menopause to find out how it can better support its employees with menopause symptoms

•EAP: The Employee Assistance Programme provides mental health support to all employees anytime, to make sure everyone gets the help they need

•Mental health employee resource group: A dedicated internal network that provides support, organises events, and raises awareness around mental health struggles

A spokesperson said: “People are at the heart of everything Phoenix does, and that means making wellbeing a priority.

"Whether it’s through flexible working, mental health support, wellbeing champions, or access to a wide range of resources, Phoenix continues to invest in ways to help its teams feel psychologically safe, supported, and empowered.”

Clare Metcalfe, managing director, added: “For us, it’s all about people. We’re a team that genuinely looks out for one another, not just in the day-to-day, but throughout every step of each person’s journey here.

“Kindness and respect aren’t just words on a wall, they shape how we work and how we treat each other.

“When our team feels fulfilled and supported, everything else, from personal growth to company success, naturally follows.”