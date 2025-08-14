PerCurra Leeds moves into new offices in Alwoodley

Leading homecare provider PerCurra Leeds has officially moved into its new office space on King Lane, marking an exciting new chapter for the company’s continued growth in the city.

To celebrate the opening, local businesses and guests from PerCurra HQ joined the PerCurra Leeds team for an open-day event on Wednesday, August 13. Guests toured the new premises, met the team, and learned more about the high-quality homecare services PerCurra provides to clients across Leeds.

Speaking at the event, Owner and Managing Director of PerCurra Leeds Mo Khaliq shared his enthusiasm about the move: “We’re absolutely delighted to be settling into our new, spacious office on King Lane. This move reflects our commitment to growing our presence in Leeds and continuing to deliver excellent homecare services to our clients. The new space gives us room to expand and better support our dedicated team and the people we care for.”

The new office will serve as a hub for PerCurra Leeds’ operations, supporting its mission to provide personalised, professional care that enables clients to live independently in their own homes and ‘live their life, their way’.

For more information about PerCurra Leeds and its services, visit www.percurra.com/percurra-leeds