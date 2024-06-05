Penny peaks with rare advanced practitioner success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Yorkshire vet is celebrating joining an elite group of RCVS recognised Advanced Practitioners in Veterinary Dermatology.

It’s a remarkable achievement by Penelope Mitchell (known as Penny), from Linnaeus-owned Peak Vets in Sheffield, who has become one of just 38 vets in the UK to have been recognised with an RCVS Advanced Practitioner status in Veterinary Dermatology.

Penny gained accreditation after completing the RCVS Certificate in Advanced Veterinary Practice, focusing on Veterinary Dermatology.

Penny’s success has allowed Peak Vets, which is based in Woodseats, to offer a specific dermatology service to help provide expert skin care for pets across the city.

Penny Mitchell, of Peak Vets in Woodseats, Sheffield, has joined an elite group.

Penny said: “It has provided Peak Vets with the additional expertise to introduce a dedicated dermatology service to our clients and to provide advice and support to my colleagues on dermatology cases.

“Best of all, it means I can provide excellent service for the pets in my care and to work closely with their owners to manage what are often long-term conditions.

“The cases that I enjoy most are the ones where I get to form a relationship with both the pet and the owner and make a long-term condition more manageable for them.

“For example, I see a lovely Labradoodle once a month. She has an allergic skin condition, which requires a combination of injections oral and topical medications.

“It gives me a lot of pleasure to see her happy and the itch well controlled so that she is comfortable and not suffering from repeated skin and ear infections.

“I find the investigative side of dermatology fascinating. I collect samples from my patients and regularly use a microscope to examine bacteria, yeast, abnormal cells, and parasites.

“Finding parasites is particularly rewarding, whether they come from a dog, cat, rabbit, hamster, or even more unusual pets. I once treated an African pygmy hedgehog suffering from mites, which caused it to lose spines!”

Penny’s commitment to animal welfare is highlighted by the time and effort she dedicated to studying for her RCVS certificate, something she combined with raising her three young children.

She added: “I decided to start my postgraduate studies in veterinary dermatology while on maternity leave with my first child.

“I juggled work, studying, submitting case reports and assignments with raising my young family.

“It took a long time and a lot of effort, so I was delighted and very relieved to be successful. I celebrated with a lovely holiday with my family without the pressure of having to study.

“I’ve definitely had enough with exams for now and am really enjoying the challenges of my job and keeping up to date with the latest developments in dermatology.”

Peak Vets deliver a full primary care service seven days a week, with the practice open until 9pm on weekdays.