Pegasus Group appoints Planning Director in Leeds

Leading multidisciplinary development consultancy, Pegasus Group, has today announced the appointment of Chris Binns as Planning Director in its Leeds office as part of its increasing national Energy & Infrastructure Planning team.

Joining from a London-based renewable developer where he established the Planning and GIS team to deliver Solar, Wind and Energy storage projects, Chris’ appointment is the most recent in a succession of high-profile recruitments for the development consultancy as it continues on a trajectory of accelerated growth.

Having worked on projects concerned with the recently introduced National Energy System Operator (NESO) initiatives for National Grid connections, Chris will be spearheading Pegasus’ ‘grid-led’ approach to energy project planning, proactively managing clients and proposals to secure land as early as possible to help meet NESO milestones.

Over the coming months, Chris will be working closely with Chris Calvert, Energy Planning Director for Pegasus’ nationwide practice, using his experience and expertise in Local Authority, Planning Consultancy and Energy Development to cover all stages of the planning process for Pegasus, and further expand the team’s offering both in the area and nationally, helping developers get more projects off the ground.

Commenting on the appointment, Planning Director, Chris Calvert, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Chris to Pegasus Group’s Leeds office. His vast experience across all aspects of the energy sector could not be more fitting with Pegasus’ commitment to every stage of development. The team will only grow from strength to strength with Chris’ expertise nurturing relationships with stakeholders and technical experts alike.”

Also commenting on his move, Chris Binns, said: “It is a pleasure to be joining the Pegasus team at such an exciting time. Having worked on the client side of the business, I’ve always been impressed with Pegasus’ output and ethos, and I’m excited to be working as one of the team to drive the business in its continued upward trajectory.”