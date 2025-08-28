Pay dispute continues as National Coal Mining Museum workers strike

Trade union UNISON has said the ongoing strike at the National Coal Mining Museum in Wakefield could be settled for ‘a fraction of the cost managers are spending to block a fair pay rise’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The union estimates that by the end of a four-week walkout, bosses will have paid up to five times more than the modest increase low-paid workers want.

More than 40 members of staff, including guides who are veterans of the year-long miners’ strike four decades ago, began their industrial action last week in a dispute over pay, with the strike scheduled to run until at least Sunday, September 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, UNISON claims the museum is choosing to rack up tens of thousands of pounds to bring in private security and make alternative visitor arrangements, when it could resolve the dispute for far less.

The strike continues at the National Coal Mining Museum.

It said managers proposed an uplift of 80p an hour or five-per-cent for all workers, whichever is the greater, in a meeting called in response to the strike announcement. But say that came after they ‘backtracked’ on a previous pledge to recommend the museum’s board of trustees should approve £1 an hour or five-per-cent.

UNISON says it is 'ready and willing' to meet with the museum chief executive and other senior managers at any time to try to find a way to end the dispute.

It also claims the museum has brought in a security firm for the duration of the strike, thought to be costing £1,200 a day and has also been told the museum has spent £15,000 to hire a land train for six days, as underground tours are unable to run during the strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UNISON Yorkshire and Humberside head of local government Tony Pearson said: “It's bad enough that museum staff feel so undervalued and underappreciated they feel their only option is to strike. No one takes that decision lightly.

“But to make things worse, the chief executive has accused workers of spreading ‘propaganda’ on the picket line and has refused to come back to the negotiating table. She's treated staff abysmally.

“They aren’t asking for much. It’s certainly nowhere near the eyewatering amount being spent by the museum to stoke this dispute further.

“For this to be resolved, the chief executive must apologise to staff and get back round the table to find a solution. Even better, she should step aside and let someone else sort it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a spokesperson for the National Coal Mining Museum said an increased offer to workers was rejected by UNISON who refused to share their revised offer with striking members..

"“We are saddened to announce that, following further negotiations with UNISON, industrial action, largely affecting our Underground tours, is confirmed to take place from Wednesday, August 20 to Sunday, September 14.

"After serious consideration, mindful of the wellbeing of our wider workforce and our visitors, the museum, on Friday, August 16, proposed an increased offer to all staff of 80p per hour or five per cent, whichever is the greater.

"This equates to a pay rise of over six per cent for many and is significantly higher than pay settlements in the public sector, including police, local government, schools and other museums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This increased offer was rejected by UNISON. The Union refused to share our revised offer with their members to see if they wished to accept it.

"As a charitable organisation, the museum, which relies on external funding and donations, continues to face considerable financial pressures.

"The museum would like to make clear that UNISON’s figures relating to costs incurred during industrial action are overstated and do not reflect reality.

"Unfortunately, it has been necessary to introduce additional security to ensure a smooth and enjoyable visit for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We hope UNISON will reconsider their position on our pay offer. We remain committed to working closely with union representatives in the hope of a resolution."

The museum said that during the strike period underground tours will not be running but continue to welcome visitors and are 'delivering a full programme of events and activities, including their summer offer, Land Train, Emergency Services Day, Dino Weekend and Paws at the Pit.