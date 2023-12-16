Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Patisserie Viennoise Otley: Successful Leeds bakery up for sale in 'fantastic opportunity' for investors

A successful patisserie has been listed for sale in what could be a “fantastic opportunity” for new owners.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 16th Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT
Patisserie Viennoise, in Westgate, Otley, was put on the market with agency Ernest Wilson Business Agents for £24,950 after its previous operator retired.

The listing, with website BusinessesForSale.com, says: “This is a wonderful opportunity to acquire this Otley town centre unit which has been trading for several years as a successful patisserie, baker and confectioner.

“The previous operator has recently retired – a fantastic opportunity for new owners to re-establish the trade here.”

Patisserie Viennoise, in Westgate, Otley, was put on the market with agency Ernest Wilson Business Agents for £24,950 after its previous operator retired. Photo: James Hardisty.Patisserie Viennoise, in Westgate, Otley, was put on the market with agency Ernest Wilson Business Agents for £24,950 after its previous operator retired. Photo: James Hardisty.
The shop has almost five stars on Google Reviews and boasts an excellent reputation, which is evident from customer feedback.

One review said: “What an amazing business. It’s so nice to have such highly skilled craftsmen and women still available.”

The shop will be offered with what the agency has described as a “sensible rent for such a prominent trading position”.

There are display counters within the unit, as well as a preparation and store room at the back, and a next-door unit with an open-plan bakery and an array of baking equipment. There is also a small yard to the rear.

