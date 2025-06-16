Partner promotion at Saffery in Leeds

Chartered accounting and business advisory firm, Saffery, has promoted Rick Dunkley to partner within its corporate audit division in its Leeds office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rick, who joined Saffery in 2022, previously worked for RSM UK for ten years. He specialises in advising owner-managed businesses, entrepreneurs, and medium to large corporates across a wide range of sectors, including recruitment, construction and manufacturing. He also has experience in auditing specialist Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulated entities and leading pension scheme audits.

With experience delivering statutory audits for UK based and international firms - including those with a turnover in excess of £500m - Rick works closely with Nexia, a global network of independent accounting and consulting firms of which Saffery is a member, providing support to clients operating across borders and in complex regulatory environments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His technical expertise includes providing International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) support for AIM-listed companies and advising on complex accounting transactions, such as reverse acquisitions and IFRS 2 warrant arrangements.

Saffery's office in Leeds.

Commenting on his promotion, Rick said: "It’s a real privilege to be joining the partnership at Saffery and to be part of a team that is genuinely passionate about client service. I’m looking forward to continuing to support our clients’ growth ambitions and further developing our presence in Yorkshire from our incredible office base in Wellington Place in Leeds, as well as helping to develop the brilliant team we have at Saffery."

Sally Appleton, partner and head of the Yorkshire office, added: "Rick’s promotion is a reflection of his outstanding contribution to our clients and the team since joining us. His technical expertise, commercial acumen, and dedication to client service make him a valuable asset to our leadership group in Leeds. Rick will continue to lead on delivering high-quality audit services, building trusted relationships with clients, and supporting the next generation of professionals at Saffery.”

Rick is an active member of Saffery’s entrepreneurs and recruitment national practice groups, reflecting his focus on both developing future talent and supporting the region’s high-growth businesses. He is also an Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) member and Associated Chartered Accountant (ACA) qualified.