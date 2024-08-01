Panther Logistics in Castleford enters new era as AIT Home Delivery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Castleford based premium white glove UK delivery pioneer Panther Logistics is entering one of the most exciting chapters in its history by rebranding to AIT Home Delivery.The rebrand follows the two-person delivery specialist’s acquisition in November 2020, by AIT Worldwide Logistics, reinforcing the foundations which have been built over the past 3.5 years for the expansion of AIT Home Delivery in both the UK and Europe.

AIT Worldwide Logistics is a globally recognized supply chain solutions leader. With nearly 45 years of experience expanding companies’ access to markets throughout the world, AIT and Panther Logistics have been working hand-in-hand to further develop the two-person delivery specialist’s presence in the marketplace.

Panther Logistics has dominated the two-person home delivery market since it launched its game-changing next day offering nearly 15 years ago. Now operating under the AIT Home Delivery banner, the business will continue to extend its footprint and expand its range of services to further reinforce its market-leading position.

Vaughn Moore, Chairman and CEO of AIT, said: "The rebrand will allow AIT Home Delivery to secure its position as the leader in specialist two-person delivery, while adding the ability to offer integrated freight forwarding solutions that are customized to fit any retailer’s requirements.

"We look forward to offering AIT’s world-class first and middle mile services to home delivery customers in the UK while working to expand two-person delivery into Europe.”

With its headquarters in Northampton, Panther covers the UK via a network of eight strategically located regional hubs, employs a workforce of over 475, and offers an end-to-end e-fulfilment service.

Gary McKelvey, AIT’s Vice President, Global Home Delivery Operations, is excited about the journey ahead and stressed that it is very much business as usual. He said: “We have been providing best-in-class two-person, next day and final mile home delivery services throughout the United Kingdom since 2010 and will continue to do so.

"Our rebrand to AIT Home Delivery will further define the home delivery product and enable us to expand the two-person operation across Europe. Most importantly, fully integrating with the parent company allows us to offer seamless first and middle mile services for our customers who are importing goods that are ultimately delivered to consumers’ homes in the UK."

About AIT Worldwide Logistics

AIT Worldwide Logistics is a global freight forwarder that helps companies grow by expanding access to markets all over the world where they can sell and/or procure their raw materials, components and finished goods. For more than 40 years, the Chicago-based supply chain solutions leader has relied on a consultative approach to build a global network and trusted partnerships in nearly every industry, including aerospace, automotive, consumer retail, energy, food, government, high-tech, industrial, life sciences and marine. Backed by scalable, user-friendly technology, AIT’s flexible business model customizes door-to-door deliveries via sea, air, ground and rail—on time and on budget. With expert teammates staffing more than 130 worldwide locations in Asia, Europe and North America, AIT’s full-service options also include customs clearance, warehouse management and white glove services.