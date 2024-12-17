Paint manufacturer appoints property entrepreneur to board as overseas sales grow

The Yorkshire-based maker of sustainable linseed paint, Brouns & Co, has appointed real estate expert and developer Duncan Melville to its board as it gears up for further expansion in 2025.

Harrogate-based Melville, the founder and owner of student property developer Primus Property Group, has over 30 years’ experience across all components of the built asset lifecycle. From funder to management consultant, to investor and developer, Melville has held senior leadership positions with Northern Rock plc, global real estate advisory firm Cushman and Wakefield, and global built asset firm Arcadis on project and programme delivery, before setting up his own PBSA development company over 10 years ago. He also holds an MBA with the University of Leeds.

Since its launch in 2015, Brouns & Co has grown to be one of the most established producers of historically accurate linseed paints and stains in the world. Following a period of growth, and a move to local manufacturing in order to reduce carbon footprint, the business relocated in 2023 to a new warehouse and manufacturing facility in Sherburn in Elmet, between Leeds and York.

After another year of solid growth in 2024 with rising exports to the US market, the business has just opened a US warehouse in New Hampshire and established a US subsidiary and a dedicated US market eCommerce website.

From left: Duncan Melville and Michiel Brouns

“Our progress in recent years, and our expansion to the massive US market is a really exciting time, and we needed to deepen our board experience as we look to scale the business significantly in the coming two years,” commented founder Michiel Brouns.

“Duncan’s experience within the sector is going to be critical to our UK and overseas expansion, and his understanding of how to help grow a business to take advantage of market opportunities is exactly what we need at this crucial stage of our growth,” he added.

Melville commented; “I’ve known Michiel and Brouns & Co for some time, and I’ve been an advocate for natural materials and products where possible in our developments, so I’m excited to come on board to help the business at such a key stage in its growth.

“The remarkable rise in demand for linseed paint and coatings is driven by a need to preserve and protect historic buildings, where Brouns & Co have always had a strong track record with the Natural Trust and RIBA in the UK. But increasingly, the commissioners, specifiers and designers of new buildings and structures are demanding that natural methods materials and components are used.

“The carbon footprint and sustainability of 100% natural paints and stains puts the business in a very good place, at just the right time,” he added.

Brouns & Co views the huge US market as a key area for growth, driven by a combination of consumer preferences for natural products, and the huge volume of wooden homes that are built and maintained in North America due to climate differences.

Further details of the company’s natural products can be found at LinseedPaint.com.