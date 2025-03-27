Offshore wind sector rallies for OWC 2025

The international significance of Offshore Wind Connections 2025 has been highlighted as the latest supporter signs up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its global equivalent, WindEnergy Hamburg, has taken silver sponsorship of the high-profile annual Humber conference and exhibition, which has once again secured headline sponsorship from world-leading offshore wind player RWE.

Taking place on April 30 and May 1 at the Doubletree by Hilton in Hull, OWC2025 organised by Humber Marine & Renewables and now in its 13th year, brings the industry together and is highly regarded for its contribution to the success of the sector in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OWC2025 has attracted a raft of support from companies and organisations working in the fast-moving industry which are collaborating to maintain and develop the Humber’s status as a global player.

Corrine Barry, East Coast Director Net Zero, RWE UK

With 11 sponsors to date, along with nine supporters and media partners, the event expects to be a sell out and attract a cohort of international delegates.

It is the second year that RWE has taken the top sponsorship, with the diamond sponsor of OWC2025 being Orsted. Both companies are developing and operating globally important offshore wind farms in the Humber region.

Gold sponsors of the conference are ABP, Andrew Jackson Solicitors, MMS Ship Repair, Pentagon, SES and Torque Solutions. Silver sponsors are Humber Freeport and WindEnergy Hamburg, the latter of which attracts more than 43,000 delegates to its annual event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other support is being provided by East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Hull City Council, The Humber Offshore Wind Cluster, The Supply Chain Network and RenewableUK, which is hosting its Connect networking event on the first night of the OWC 2025 with drinks sponsored by RSM.

Camilla Carlbom Flinn, director of Humber Marine & Renewables, said that Offshore Wind Connections was going from strength to strength and that the pedigree of the organisations backing the conference demonstrated the desire to collaborate to further the sector in the region and around the world.

“The level and range of support reflects the ongoing work behind the scenes to ensure the momentum of offshore wind. Collaboration between industry, education and public sector organisations at all levels is critical, and OWC2025 will serve as an exemplar for this model of partnership working.

“We have a maturing industry that has proved its viability and is creating economic prosperity. OWC2025 will, among other things, examine how we can work together to innovate, deliver much needed skills and create even more opportunities for the grass roots supply chain which are the lifeblood of our region.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Humber Renewable Awards and gala dinner, which is now hosted by Humber Marine & Renewables, will form the grand finale of the conference on the evening of May 1.

More information on sponsorship, exhibition space and tickets is available at: www.offshorewindconnections.com

For information about the Humber Renewables Awards, visit the website.