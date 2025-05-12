Office move sets the tone for the sustainability community
Celebrating successive growth over recent years, with no fewer than five recent appointments to the team, the company is setting the tone as it continues to work towards its ambition to become the leading event specialist for the sustainability business community.
As the business continues its trajectory, delivering roundtable discussions, national conferences and panel discussions throughout the UK, alongside its flagship event Yorkshire Sustainability Festival, incorporating the ReGeneration Earth Conference, in Leeds, the move reiterates its commitment to future success.
Founder and CEO of The Sustainability Community, Kate Hutchinson, comments: “Having recently welcomed five new members to the team, we are very pleased to announce our move to Department at Leeds Dock.
“Not only do the offices provide us with the space that we need, but also the potential to expand further. What’s more, the approach to sustainability that has been adopted by the building aligns perfectly with our values.
“This decision has come at a pivotal time for The Sustainability Community, as we also launch a refresh of our image and a new website, bringing together our family of brands. It’s an exciting time for us, and we look forward to what the future will bring.”
For further details about The Sustainability Community, please visit: www.thesustainabilitycommunity.com, and for details about Yorkshire Sustainability Festival and ReGeneration Earth, please visit: https://www.thesustainabilitycommunity.com/events/event/regeneration-earth-uk/