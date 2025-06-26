npower Business Solutions Foundation commits £10 million to support local not-for-profits

Leeds-based business energy supplier, npower Business Solutions (nBS), has confirmed it is committing an additional £5 million to its community fund, the npower Business Solutions (nBS) Foundation, bringing its total funding to £10 million.

The announcement was made at an event to celebrate the nBS Foundation’s first year, which was attended by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Dan Cohen.

The event also saw the launch of a specially-commissioned photography exhibition featuring local charities and community groups from across Yorkshire that have received funding from the nBS Foundation.

Those featured include Smart Works Leeds, which helps unemployed women gain the confidence, coaching and clothing they need to succeed at job interviews and transform their lives. The nBS Foundation provided funding to Smart Works Leeds to support the role of a new team member, and to cover outreach activities with women facing multiple barriers to employment in areas such as Seacroft, Harehills and Bradford.

nBS Foundation funding recipient, Smart Works

Following the event, the exhibition will be moved to npower Business Solutions’ office in Leeds.

Anthony Ainsworth, Chief Operating Officer at npower Business Solutions, said:

“The nBS Foundation was set up with a specific aim of supporting the many ambitious not-for-profit organisations, charities and educational institutions across Yorkshire. Those organisations which are eager to make long-lasting change, but need the funding to turn their ambitions into reality.

“To say I am proud of the impact the nBS Foundation has had on local communities is an understatement, and it was a pleasure to see so many at our event to celebrate our first year. The photography exhibition showcases some of the essential projects, charities, community groups and educational organisations across the region that give hope to some of the most vulnerable people in the towns and cities across Yorkshire, and will now take pride of place at our office in Leeds.

David Baumber, nBS, announces new nBS Foundation funding

“It is also a huge honour to be able to announce our new £5 million funding, which takes the total commitment to £10 million, so we can continue to support projects that are taking vital steps to decarbonise and safeguard our world, support the growth of responsible businesses, promote social innovation, and champion local skills or employment.

“So, the message is - if you know, or are involved with, a suitable organisation who could be eligible for our support, please visit npowerbusinesssolutions.com/foundation to find out more.”

The nBS Foundation is the community fund of Leeds-based business energy supplier, npower Business Solutions (nBS), and provides grants of up to £100,000 to not-for-profit organisations within a 50 mile radius of the company’s base.

It launched in Spring 2024 and has supported 43 projects in Yorkshire, ranging from providing funds for new equipment, supporting survivors of domestic abuse and modern slavery, to major sustainability projects such as installing solar panels and grants for electric vehicles.

Lord Mayor of Leeds Dan Cohen, David Baumber and Charlotte Fox, nBS, Lady Mayoress Elayna Cohen

Applications to the nBS Foundation and the allocation of funding is managed by Charis Grants, an independent organisation specialising in the distribution of financial and product support to vulnerable individuals and community projects.