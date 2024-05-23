Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leeds window and door company is celebrating 30 years in business.

Northern Trade Windows, based in Pudsey, has been operating across Leeds and Yorkshire since it was founded by John Cosgrove in 1994.

The firm specialises in providing uPVC and aluminium windows, as well as doors, conservatories and orangeries.

Elliot Cosgrove, 33, owns Northern Trade Windows with his dad John (Photo by Tony Johnson)

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Elliot Cosgrove, 33, who part-owns the business with his dad, said it was "fantastic" to celebrate three decades of the company.

He said: “It’s a great feeling for any company in the industry to reach 30 years, it’s a very significant achievement. We're a family company at heart and it’s about having a good relationship with customers and good staff.

“We’ve brought in some new talent in the last five years. After Covid, many companies have been struggling - so it’s about keeping our staff and loyal customers happy so we continue that growth.”

The firm specialises in providing uPVC and aluminium windows, as well as doors, conservatories and orangeries (Photo by Tony Johnson)

The business, which started off as a small shop in Wyke, Bradford, has now established itself as one of the top-rated home improvement specialists in the area, and now employs around 40 members of staff.

Northern Trade has even completed the window contract of the 684 bed St. Crispin's House student accommodation in Norwich.

Elliot said: “The last six or seven years I have been at the helm, looking after the business from the fabricating side of things right through to the fitting side.

The company has set up an aluminium side of the business, crafting aluminium and uPVC product (Photo by Tony Johnson)

“We’ve set up an aluminium side of the business so we now make aluminium and uPVC products. We are also looking to expand on the commercial side.”

The company supplies right across the industry at trade, commercial and residential levels.

Its website details how every purchase from initial order to project completion is handled in-house, letting customers take confidence in knowing that they will be kept fully informed throughout the process.