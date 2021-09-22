Northern Snooker Centre goes on the market for first time in 47 years

The Northern Snooker Centre in Leeds.

Under the ownership of the Williamson family since 1974, the Northern as it is affectionately known, played host to many top professional snooker champions and players over the years.

In the early seventies, it was the venue for some of the pro-celebrity snooker programmes televised by Yorkshire TV with players such as Les Dawson, Fred Trueman, Bill Maynard and Kenny Lynch all gracing the venue.

Today, the Northern has an active membership of approximately 9,000, with members ranging in age from seven to over 70 years of age and comprising families and students, through to professional players.

Chris and June Williamson said: “It’s time now to pass on the mantle of ownership and there is a fantastic team in place here to assist with the sale process and to ensure as smooth a transition as possible.”