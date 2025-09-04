Noble Live-In Care expands services into York to support NHS and ease hospital discharge delays

Noble Live-In Care, part of CCH Group, the UK’s largest home care provider in the UK, has today announced the expansion of its 24-hour, live-in home care services into York and the wider North Yorkshire, with the aim of easing the immense pressure facing local NHS hospitals.

Hospitals across the region are grappling with high levels of “bed blocking,” where medically fit patients remain in hospital due to insufficient capacity in residential care homes or limited community care packages.

Recent NHS England figures show that across the North East and Yorkshire, over 1,300 patients every day are unable to be discharged despite being medically fit, contributing to ambulance delays, cancelled operations, and stretched staff capacity.

By providing round-the-clock, live-in care directly in patients’ homes, the service offers a practical and compassionate solution. Patients can return to familiar surroundings safely and without delay, freeing up critical hospital beds for those in urgent need while supporting recovery and reducing the risks associated with prolonged hospital stays.

Kirsty Prendiville Lawes, Operations Manager at Noble Live-In Care comments: “York’s hospitals, like many across Yorkshire, are under enormous pressure due to delays in discharging medically fit patients. Families often face the distress of knowing their loved one is ready to leave hospital, yet cannot return home safely without adequate support.

"Our live-in care service bridges that gap by ensuring people receive the care they need at home, while helping to relieve the strain on local NHS services.”

When residential care fails to deliver the safe, consistent support families expect, live-in care offers a trusted alternative. Recent official statistics from the Care Quality Commission [CQC] show that almost one in five care homes in England are failing or need improvement. Live-in care avoids these risks by giving people dedicated support in the comfort and safety of their own homes, with care built entirely around the individual.

Prendiville Lawes adds: “This is yet another example of the devastating impact when care becomes impersonal and under-resourced, and it’s happening all across the UK.”

“We can’t keep pushing people into systems that can’t meet their needs. It’s time to prioritise care that is personal, consistent and safe - and live-in care does just that.”

The introduction of Noble’s live-in care service in York and the North Yorkshire comes at a critical time, with hospitals across the region facing one of the most challenging periods in recent years. By working closely with healthcare professionals, families and local communities, Noble aims to play a key role in reducing delays, improving patient wellbeing, and supporting the resilience of the NHS.

Noble Live-In Care is urging NHS Trusts, local authorities and care planners to embed live-in care into assessment pathways, making sure it’s offered fairly and transparently alongside other options.

“Hospitals want patients home safely. Families want care they can trust. Live-in care delivers both,” Prendiville Lawes concludes. “With the pressures our system is facing, we can’t afford to keep ignoring one of the most human, flexible and proven solutions available.”

According to Noble Live-in Care, most older adults want to stay at home for as long as possible. Surveys show that 97% of people would prefer to receive care at home, yet more than 400,000 currently live in residential care settings.

“Many families only start looking at options during a crisis,” added Prendiville Lawes, “and many never hear about the full range of care available. Some people may thrive in care homes, but for those who would prefer to stay at home, live-in care offers a real answer to the shortage of care home beds. It is a proven way to provide safe, personalised, round-the-clock support without adding pressure to an already stretched residential sector.”